Chris Jericho Reveals Recent AEW Spot Was "Terrifying"

During last week's AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts special, the Jericho Appreciation Society went up against Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz. In the concluding moments of the match, Claudio Castagnoli put Jericho into his signature swing on top of the cage, with Jericho taking to Instagram to reveal it was one of the most "terrifying" moments of his career:

“Insane doesn’t even come close to summing this up….. by far One of the most TERRIFYING moments of my entire career!! Even though the result wasn’t what I was hoping for, #BloodAndGuts was a WAR for the ages and completely crazy!

“More importantly it resulted in #AEWDynamite being the NUMBER ONE show on cable tv last night! Thanks to everybody who watched 12 gladiators kick the crap out of each other for an hour… @allelitewrestling @claudiocsro #JerichoAppreciationSociety”