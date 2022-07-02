WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Interim AEW World Title Match, Street Fight And More Announced For AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2022

Following Friday's AEW Rampage, the updated lineup for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS has been revealed with several matches announced for the live 2-hour broadcast. Check out the card for the show below:

- Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King

- TNT Championship street fight: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow

- Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

- Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher & The Blade

- Christian Cage & Luchasaurus appear

