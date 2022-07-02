Interim AEW World Title Match, Street Fight And More Announced For AEW Dynamite

Following Friday's AEW Rampage, the updated lineup for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS has been revealed with several matches announced for the live 2-hour broadcast. Check out the card for the show below:
- Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King
- TNT Championship street fight: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow
- Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
- Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher & The Blade
- Christian Cage & Luchasaurus appear
