GCW Gateway To The Death Results - July 1, 2022

Game Changer Wrestling held its Gateway To The Death event on July 1 from Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Fightful.
- Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco
- 2 Cold Scorpio def. Allie Katch
- Ninja Mack def. Axton Ray
- Nick Wayne def. Tony Deppen
- Davey Richards def. Joey Janela
- Jordan Oliver def. Dark Sheik
- EFFY def. Delirious
- Lucha Extrema Match: Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd
- GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Alex Colon (c) def. Cole Radrick
A fucking saw #GCWgateway @GCWrestling_ @ColeRadrick @alexcolon0139 pic.twitter.com/NXTaqwwXv9— 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖘𝖘 𝕯𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖞 (@ashdabbath) July 2, 2022
Alex Colon Spanish flys Raddy onto the Bundles! #GCWGateway pic.twitter.com/De4yZGsxqy— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 2, 2022
Avalanche Reverse Fireman's Carry #GCWgateway @GCWrestling_ @ColeRadrick @alexcolon0139 pic.twitter.com/mLCNNX9iDY— 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖘𝖘 𝕯𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖞 (@ashdabbath) July 2, 2022
