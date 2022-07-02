WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

GCW Gateway To The Death Results - July 1, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2022

GCW Gateway To The Death Results - July 1, 2022

Game Changer Wrestling held its Gateway To The Death event on July 1 from Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Fightful.

- Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco

- 2 Cold Scorpio def. Allie Katch

- Ninja Mack def. Axton Ray

- Nick Wayne def. Tony Deppen

- Davey Richards def. Joey Janela

- Jordan Oliver def. Dark Sheik

- EFFY def. Delirious

- Lucha Extrema Match: Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice & 1 Called Manders) def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd

- GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Alex Colon (c) def. Cole Radrick


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #gateway to the death #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77202/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π