Lacey Evans Explains Why She Wants A Second WWE Evolution Event

Lacey Evans is ready for WWE to host a second WWE Evolution event showcasing their women's roster. Her desire to see the event return was expressed on The Ten Count with NBC Sports Boston. Check out an excerpt from her interview below:

“I think it's always necessary. Why not? What would be the hurt of it? I don't think there'd be any hurt of it,” she said. “I think that all the moms out there now that are especially wrestling — You've got Ronda Rousey, you’ve got Becky Lynch, you’ve got The Bellas, you’ve got Lacey Evans, you've got Bianca Belair, you've got Tamina, you've got all these badass women that are now how about let's do another one and have all our babies ringside watching their mamas. Then, behind that, have all the girls in the world that want to be sports entertainers behind the babies.

"That dream of, not becoming pro wrestlers, but just having freakin' careers and having to juggle what we juggle and the fact that we get to show the world what mommies are capable of, that we can still chase our dreams and these careers, and be badass wives, and moms and, and work hard is cool," she added. "So I'm down for any time we can highlight the strengths of a woman. Let's do it, especially with having two girls myself.”