Trevor Murdoch Reveals Potential AEW Match Fizzled Out

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch revealed during an interview with Wrestling Perspective podcast that talks about a potential AEW match quickly "fizzled out":

“There was some discussions with AEW, but I think they kind of fizzled out pretty quick because they were talking about the forbidden door and guys getting injured, but I don’t think it lasted very long. I’m really not inquiring. I’m focused on the NWA and being a representative for the NWA.”

“Cinderella has found his shoe. When I was a young guy, I was open to all of that. ‘Whoever will pay me the most and push me.’ NWA treats me right, when I’m in the ring, I feel like that’s where I’m supposed to be. When I watch the program, I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be doing.

“This is where Trevor Murdoch is supposed to be, right here. At the end of the day, when NWA says, ‘Hey Trevor, we’re done with you in front of the camera,’ that’s it. This is where I’m finishing my career, in the NWA. In my personal opinion, I won’t be able to top what I’ve done, just in the short time I’ve been here.

“I’m a tried and true NWA guy. I don’t want to go to AEW, I don’t want to go to WWE. They’re great in their own respective, but Trevor Murdoch fits in the NWA and I’m happy here. This is where I’m going to stay.”