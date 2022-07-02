WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Bloodline Receiving A New Member?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2022

The Bloodline Receiving A New Member?

The Bloodline could be expanding with rumors swirling about the addition of a new member. In a new report from Fightful, they report note WWE has had a discussion in recent weeks about NXT star Solo Sikoa joining the main roster. For those unaware, Sikoa is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso and bares a great resemblance to them.

The decision to put Sikoa with his family is not a done deal, and it is yet to be confirmed if he will be part of the RAW or SmackDown brand when he is called up.

During a recent interview with BT Sport Siko had the following to say: “You know, at the end of the day man, it’s so easy to go back to, ‘I’m their brother, I’m their family.’ I don’t want to be referred to as their brother, their cousin, I want people to recognize me for me. Before I debuted on TV, WWE creative was like ‘we’ll put you with your brothers’. Then the next meeting was like ‘let’s see what you can do on your own.’I felt like ‘this is my time now. This is the time for fans to recognize me as Solo instead of your Jimmy and Jey.' Before man, I had black hair, we all really did look alike. Again, nine months later, people know oh that’s Solo, that ain’t Jimmy and Jey.”

Tags: #wwe #the bloodline #nxt #solo sikoa

