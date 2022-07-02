Former WWE Superstars Says Linda McMahon Was "The Brains Behind Everything"

Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella recently dropped by Monday Mailbag, during which he discussed Stephanie and Linda McMahon and praised Linda as "the brains behind everything" in WWE. Check out an excerpt from his interview below:

“Shane wasn’t there as much as Stephanie while I was there. I would tell my daughter, ‘You have to grow up and be like Stephanie, man’ … For the type of daughter I want to put out in the world, Stephanie is the perfect role model, and Linda is the smartest, Linda is the smartest of them all. She’s the brains behind everything, oh my God. If you get a conversation with Linda, it’s like, a special moment.”