Final Card For Tonight's WWE Money In The Bank 2022 Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2022

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 premium live event takes place tonight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, featuring four title matches in addition to the much-anticipated men’s and women’s MITB ladder matches.

Below is the full card for the pay-per-view below:

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Madcap Moss

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

WWE United States Championship Match
Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley


