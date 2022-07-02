Tony Khan Reveals Story Of Letting AEW Stars Appear On WWE Monday Night RAW

Tony Khan was recently a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he spoke about letting several contracted AEW talents appear on WWE Monday Night RAW for the 20th Anniversary of John Cena special episode.

“When people ask for a reasonable favor, I’m a good Samaritan. There is no reason why you can’t help people out. In this case, that’s just trying to be a good Samaritan and do the right thing to help out if you think it’s a good cause. In this case, John Cena’s 20th-anniversary show, I think that’s great. Sounded like a classy show and WWE reached out to me personally and asked me if we would send in videos from some of the top stars. They asked me for videos from Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, Bryan Danielson, and Mark Henry. I’m not sure Mark Henry’s made the air, but I’m sure they had a lot of great videos and I understood why they want him. They did show Paul Wight, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho. I thought those were great wrestlers to ask for and I had no problem with it.”

On the competition between AEW and WWE: