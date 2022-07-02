Soon-To-Debut NXT Star Jabs NJPW Star On Twitter Over Shared Nickname

Jordan Devlin, who is about to join the WWE NXT 2.0 roster as JD McDonagh, has yet to make his official WWE NXT 2.0 debut.
However, that hasn't stopped him from going on his Twitter account and responding to a comparison between himself and Hiroshi Tanahashi, as they both have the nickname of The Ace.
Tanahashi couldn't lace my boots. https://t.co/nITNIpiR5L— JD McDonagh (@Jordan_Devlin1) June 30, 2022
