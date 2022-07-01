Tessa Blanchard Booked For First Match In Two Years

Hurricane Pro Wrestling is promoting an event on July 16th that will actually feature Tessa Blanchard’s first match in two years.
The show is going down in Beaumont, TX and will air on the Title Match Network.
You can see the full announcement below.
HPW - Sat July 16 - @FordPark, Beaumont TX— Hurricane Pro Wrestling (@HurricanePro1) July 1, 2022
💥
🎟 ON SALE NOW! Ticketmaster or Ford Park Box Office
🎟$15 GA
🎟$25 VIP
🎟$50 Family 4 Pack
📺@TitleMatchWN
🎨 @hee_bawn pic.twitter.com/ML3FGLcPot
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com