WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tessa Blanchard Booked For First Match In Two Years

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 01, 2022

Tessa Blanchard Booked For First Match In Two Years

Hurricane Pro Wrestling is promoting an event on July 16th that will actually feature Tessa Blanchard’s first match in two years.

The show is going down in Beaumont, TX and will air on the Title Match Network.

You can see the full announcement below.


Tags: #tessa blanchard

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77190/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π