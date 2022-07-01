WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho Calls Getting Swung By Claudio Castagnoli On Top Of Blood & Guts Cage "One Of The Most Terrifying Moments" Of His Entire Career

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 01, 2022

Following last Wednesday's insane Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho has taken to Instagram to talk about Claudio Castagnoli spinning him on top of the cell.

Insane doesn’t even come close to summing this up….. by far One of the most TERRIFYING moments of my entire career!! Even though the result wasn’t what I was hoping for, #BloodAndGuts was a WAR for the ages and completely crazy! More importantly it resulted in #AEWDynamite being the NUMBER ONE show on cable tv last night! Thanks to everybody who watched 12 gladiators kick the crap out of each other for an hour… @allelitewrestling @claudiocsro #JerichoAppreciationSociety

 
 
 
 
 
Source: instagram.com
Tags: #aew #chris jericho #claudio castagnoli

