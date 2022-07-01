Logan Paul Confirmed For WWE Monday Night RAW Later This Month

It has been announced by the Amalie Arena that WWE's newest signee, Logan Paul, will be at WWE Monday Night RAW on July 18th.

The official announcement can be read below.

Surprise! @LoganPaul will join us here on July 18 at Monday Night RAW 🤼 Get tickets now ➡️ https://t.co/8rdPYCRpfK https://t.co/Kv0qHBfBfn — Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) June 30, 2022

You can also read the arena's announcement here: