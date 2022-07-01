WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Confirmed For WWE Monday Night RAW Later This Month

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 01, 2022

It has been announced by the Amalie Arena that WWE's newest signee, Logan Paul, will be at WWE Monday Night RAW on July 18th.

The official announcement can be read below.

You can also read the arena's announcement here:

DOUBLE MAIN EVENT

RIDDLE vs. SETH FREAKIN’ ROLLINS

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

BECKY LYNCH vs. BIANCA BELAIR

SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY WWE’S NEWEST SUPERSTAR LOGAN PAUL!

KEVIN OWENS

THE MIZ

DAMIAN PRIEST

FINN BALOR

