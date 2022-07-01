Taz Just Got Mistaken For Wardlow At A Hotel

Taz has shared a funny story, in which an autograph reseller mistook him for Wardlow.
Fake fan @ hotel last night approached me w/HUGE stack of wrestling cards asked for my autograph…I said “no, your are selling these” he said “no sir”, hands me a card to sign, I say “it’s @RealWardlow “, he says, “oh sorry, what’s your name”?…I said “fuck off”. Good times.— ftw (@OfficialTAZ) June 30, 2022
