Sonya Deville Reveals The More Open She Is With Fans, The More Love She Gets Back

Sonya Deville was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she got a chance to speak about Pride month, which has just ended.

"I mean, you're always going to have hate, and you're always going to have people who love you and accept you, and you're going to have people who don't. That's something that comes along with the territory, but trying to make sure we expand the community and expand the awareness and the message of acceptance and inclusion. My platform here at WWE is something that is really important to me because (like you said) the fight is never over, you know." "There are people out there who are still not accepting of the LBGTQ+ community. I think it is so important to spread a positive message and also to be that visual representation in WWE. So that young people today who want to be a Professional Wrestler or want to be in Sports Entertainment can kind of look at me and go, "oh, well, if she can do it. Then I can do it." It goes so much broader than that; it starts in Sports Entertainment, in the WWE with what I'm doing. It goes across the board, and we have so much of a large social media and digital footprint that I think it is important to utilize and use this platform and to spread a positive message and such."

On coming out to the WWE audience:

"I got signed by the WWE when I was on Tough Enough and was twenty-one, and I am about to be twenty-nine in September, so I kind of did grow up in front of the WWE Universe and you guys. It's weird when people ask what's it like when you're out in front of the cameras and on social media and being a public figure and being out, and it's like I don't really know how to be out any other way. Before I was on Tough Enough, I was closeted." "This is my only experience was coming out of the closet in front of the cameras. It was kind of like a roller-coaster that I had to pick up the pieces and figure out as I went along. There is no blueprint on how to do things like this, and I always tell people you don't by any means have to emulate or follow my path. My path worked for me; my openness worked for me. It makes me happy, but everyone has a different journey and has a different story and a different circumstance; just do what makes you happy."

On being the first openly gay woman in WWE:

"I think I am the first openly out [woman] in the WWE. I know Darren Young was an out male before me, and he certainly, you know, shared his story and laid some groundwork for me. When I came out on Tough Enough, I had no idea; I didn't grow up watching wrestling and did not know much about WWE. I certainly wasn't okay with telling anyone I was gay because I wasn't okay with myself at that point. I wasn't fully accepting of my sexuality and stuff at that point; how could I expect anybody else to be, right? So it was kind of like something that happened and organically transpired into what it is today, but it took me years to finally be comfortable with the idea of talking about my sexuality and posting my significant other online. People think that was like instantaneous; I sometimes think because they are watching unfold before them and they don't see the in-between stuff." "It was an evolution of a lot of things with me. It kind of just happened, and it was like a big boulder rolling down a mountain; I was like, okay, I am just going to grab on and hang on, and just ride by the seat of my coat tails and see where this takes me."

On how sharing her story helped fans connect to her: