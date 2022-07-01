WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
nWo Sting Gives Thoughts On Benoit Family Tragedy

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 01, 2022

nWo Sting Gives Thoughts On Benoit Family Tragedy

Jeff Farmer, best known for his time as nWo Sting in WCW, where he spoke about working with Chris Benoit.

“I had a very good relationship with Chris, and he was always nice to me. I was always nice to him.” “In my opinion, what I think happened to Chris Benoit, and nobody’s really asked me about this that much, but I think he had some CTE from all the bumps he took. He used to do the diving headbutt all the time, and I think there was some possible brain damage from the business.”

“You see it in football, you see it in all these places, and these guys, they become different.” “They change. Their personality changes. They try to kill themselves. We’ve seen it in sports. That’s my only real explanation for that. Maybe that’s me trying to rationalize, but I think it was some type of brain damage from his career in wrestling. I always got along very well with Chris. He was a good guy to me.”

Source: WrestlingHeadlines.com
