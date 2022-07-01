WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brandi Rhodes Reportedly Getting Back Into Ring Shape

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jul 01, 2022

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Brandi Rhodes is currently undergoing wrestling training to get back into ring shape.

Sources within WWE say that there is a “cordial” relationship between Brandi and WWE and that multiple things have been discussed, including a potential partnership with the sensory accessibility non-profit KultureCity. Brandi is a member of KultureCity’s board and one of her first deals as AEW Chief Brand Officer was connecting them to the non-profit, an association that still exists.

