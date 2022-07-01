Brandi Rhodes Reportedly Getting Back Into Ring Shape

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Brandi Rhodes is currently undergoing wrestling training to get back into ring shape.

Sources within WWE say that there is a “cordial” relationship between Brandi and WWE and that multiple things have been discussed, including a potential partnership with the sensory accessibility non-profit KultureCity. Brandi is a member of KultureCity’s board and one of her first deals as AEW Chief Brand Officer was connecting them to the non-profit, an association that still exists.