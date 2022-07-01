IMPACT Wrestling Results (6/30/2022)

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for June 30th, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com

Digital Media Champion Rich Swann vs Raj Singh w/ Shera

Singh takes control in the early going with a backbreaker, followed by a powerslam. Singh dumps him to the outside where Shera continues the assault behind the referee’s back. Singh hits a running clothesline for two. Singh connects with a German suplex into the corner turnbuckles. Myers provides a distraction from ringside but Swann makes both him and Shera pay with a somersault off the apron. Swann hits the handspring cutter, 450 splash combo on Singh to win!

Digital Media Champion Rich Swann def Raj Singh w/ Shera

After the match, Myers takes out Swann with the Roster Cut clothesline, then assaults the champ with the Digital Media Title. Myers says that he wants his rematch for the Digital Media Championship and he wants it this Friday at Against All Odds!

Just 24 hours away from Against All Odds, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.

After Honor No More blamed PCO for their loss at Slammiversary, James Storm tries to recruit him for his team in the five-on-five showdown at Against All Odds. Vincent interrupts and brings the situation to a halt before PCO can answer.

Chris Bey vs Laredo Kid vs Steve Maclin vs Trey Miguel – Winner Challenges X-Division Champion at Against All Odds

Who will earn an X-Division Title opportunity against “Speedball” Mike Bailey tomorrow night at Against All Odds? We find out now in this four-way opening contest! Maclin attempts Mayhem For All but Miguel breaks it up with a missile dropkick from the top. Maclin turns the tide and has Miguel Caught in the Crosshairs. Reigning champ Mike Bailey is seen watching the match on a monitor backstage. Miguel takes Maclin off the apron all the way to the floor with a running Hurricanrana. Bey takes out everyone with a springboard Moonsault to the outside. Kid counters The Art of Finesse into a rollup for two. Bey comes back with a pop-up cutter but Miguel breaks the count. Miguel hits the Meteora on Bey to score the victory!

Trey Miguel def Chris Bey, Steve Maclin & Laredo Kid – Winner Challenges X-Division Champion at Against All Odds

Raven says that he designed the Clockwork Orange House of Fun to be barbaric, cruel and inhumane. This Friday at Against All Odds, Moose and Sami Callihan look to settle the score in that very match.

Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary w/ Taya Valkyrie vs Gisele Shaw

Gisele Shaw looks to take out Rosemary tonight and if she does, she may become Madison Rayne’s replacement in the The Influence’s Knockouts World Tag Team Title rematch after Rayne was injured at Slammiversary! Speaking of The Influence, Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood join Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary. Rosemary takes a bite out of Shaw in the opening moments of the match. Rosemary has her reeling after driving her repeatedly into the corner turnbuckle. Shaw hangs her up on the top rope, then hits a running clothesline to gain control. Rosemary avoids a knee strike, then connects with an Exploder suplex out of the corner. Shaw almost puts her away with a springboard cutter. Dashwood sends Valkyrie head-first into the steel ring post. The distraction allows Shaw to capitalize with a running knee to win!

Gisele Shaw def Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary w/ Taya Valkyrie

After the match, Rayne, Dashwood and Shaw continue the assault on Rosemary as it appears that Shaw has been welcomed into The Influence.

Mickie James is confronted by Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo during an interview with Gia Miller. Green and Purrazzo suggest that James lacks chemistry with her partner at Against All Odds, Mia Yim. James agrees that she does fight her own battles – no matter the cost. James attacks both Green and Purrazzo as Yim comes in to even the odds.

Rosemary summons Father James Mitchell and demands that he tell Havok to return from the Undead Realm. Havok hasn’t been seen in IMPACT Wrestling since falling to Masha Slamovich just a few weeks ago.

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs Savannah Evans w/ Tasha Steelz

Before Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Title against former champ Tasha Steelz at Against All Odds, she must first get by the powerful Savannah Evans! Grace puts her own power on display as she takes Evans off her feet with a running shoulder tackle. Steelz tries to get involved at ringside, allowing Evans to capitalize with a chokeslam on the apron. Evans remains in control by driving her back-first into the steel ring post. Grace fights off a Full Nelson, then begins to build momentum with a series of strikes. Grace hits an impressive Muscle Buster to score the victory!

Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace def Savannah Evans w/ Tasha Steelz

Joe Doering was one of the most feared competitors in Japanese wrestling history. Tomorrow night at Against All Odds, his undefeated streak is on the line as he challenges Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title.

Gia Miller conducts a sit-down interview with IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander after he retained his title against Eric Young at a historic Slammiversary event. Alexander says that it meant everything to him to usher in the next 20 years of IMPACT Wrestling as the World Champion. Alexander is focused on Joe Doering tomorrow night at Against All Odds but the question is looming in the back of his mind, will Eric Young show up again?

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) w/ James Storm vs Honor No More (Vincent & PCO) w/ Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis & Kenny King – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

We get a preview of what’s to come in the five-on-five showdown at Against All Odds as The Good Brothers’ IMPACT World Tag Team Titles are up for grabs! Vincent hangs up Anderson on the top rope, allowing PCO to gain control with a big clothesline. Vincent remains in the driver’s seat with a Flatliner. PCO soars off the top with a Deanimator to Anderson. Moments later, Anderson is able to create separation with a Spinebuster to Vincent. Anderson makes the tag to Gallows who goes on the attack. PCO stops a Magic Killer attempt on Vincent. Anderson avoids Red Rum, then rolls up Vincent to retain the titles!

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) w/ James Storm def Honor No More (Vincent & PCO) w/ Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis & Kenny King – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

After the match, Honor No More attacks James Storm and The Good Brothers until Chris Harris and Heath make the save with a pair of steel pipes!

Backstage, it is revealed that Chris Harris and Heath will join James Storm and The Good Brothers in the five-on-five showdown against Honor No More this Friday at Against All Odds. After not allowing Harris to join them due to his physical condition, Harris convinces Storm that he needs to finish this so that he can move on.

Ace Austin w/ Chris Bey vs Alex Zayne

Bullet Club’s newest member Ace Austin goes one-on-one with his former friend, Alex Zayne! Austin is reeling after Zayne picks him off the top rope with a pair of head scissors. Austin sends Zayne head-first into the steel ring post in order to gain the advantage. Zayne begins to build with momentum with a flipping leg drop to the back of the neck. Zayne hits the Baja Blast but Austin avoids the follow-up Cinnamon Twist. Austin hits his signature springboard kick but Zayne counters the fold into a pop-up knee strike. Zayne takes out both Austin and Bey at ringside with a springboard backflip. Bey grabs Zayne’s leg, allowing Austin to capitalize with The Fold to win!

Ace Austin w/ Chris Bey def Alex Zayne

Who will seize victory in their battle Against All Odds? Find out LIVE THIS FRIDAY at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Moose and Sami Callihan go to war in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. Mike Bailey defends the X-Division Title against Trey Miguel. Brian Myers challenges Rich Swann for the Digital Media Title in a Dot Combat match. The Motor City Machine Guns renew hostilities with the Bullet Club as they battle Ace Austin and Chris Bey. Mia Yim joins forces with Mickie James to take on Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo. Tasha Steelz receives her contractually-obligated rematch for the Knockouts World Title against the new champion, Jordynne Grace. Honor No More collides with America’s Most Wanted, IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Heath in a five-on-five showdown. Gisele Shaw and Tenille Dashwood challenge Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. In the main event, Josh Alexander defends the IMPACT World Title against the undefeated Joe Doering.

Frankie Kazarian vs Chris Sabin w/ Alex Shelley

With their victory over Honor No More in the rearview mirror, Frankie Kazarian and Chris Sabin can resume the Battle of the Futures in tonight’s highly-anticipated main event! Brian Hebner is the referee as he officiates his final match before retiring. Sabin targets the left knee of Kazarian in the early going. Sabin locks in a Figure Four Leg Lock but Kazarian quickly grabs the bottom rope to break the hold. Sabin hits a springboard leg drop, followed by a strong clothesline to turn the tide. Kazarian sends him into the steel ring post with the Wave of the Future. Sabin dives through the ropes, colliding with Kazarian on the outside. Sabin follows up with a top rope crossbody for two. Kazarian hits another springboard leg drop but it’s not enough to keep Sabin down. Kazarian spikes him with the slingshot DDT for another near fall. Sabin hits a mid-air superkick, followed by a tornado DDT on the floor. Back in the ring, Kazarian catches him with the cutter. Sabin hits the Cradle Shock for yet another near fall. After exchanging in a flurry of offense, Sabin hits the Clothesline from Hell, Michigan, followed by the Cradle Shock to win!

Chris Sabin w/ Alex Shelley def Frankie Kazarian

After the match, Sabin helps Kazarian to his feet as they show each other respect in the middle of the ring. IMPACT! goes off the air.