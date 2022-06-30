Logan Paul Has Officially Signed Multi-Year Contract With WWE

It is being reported by Ariel Helwani Logan Paul has officially signed a deal with the WWE, which Paul himself confirmed on Twitter.

The deal was reportedly signed yesterday, and is a multi-year contract with Paul set to compete at several events per year. A return date has not been set, but first appearance is likely to be at Summerslam. His opponent would likely be The Miz. He could appear on TV before that.

The deal also includes an “undisclosed number” of premium live events in 2022 and 2023.