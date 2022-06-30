WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Has Officially Signed Multi-Year Contract With WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 30, 2022

It is being reported by Ariel Helwani Logan Paul has officially signed a deal with the WWE, which Paul himself confirmed on Twitter.

The deal was reportedly signed yesterday, and is a multi-year contract with Paul set to compete at several events per year. A return date has not been set, but first appearance is likely to be at Summerslam. His opponent would likely be The Miz. He could appear on TV before that. 

The deal also includes an “undisclosed number” of premium live events in 2022 and 2023.

Source: wwe.com
Tags: #wwe #logan paul

