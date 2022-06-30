Richard Holliday Taking Two Weeks Off From Wrestling Due To Concussion Issues

MLW star Richard Holliday announced on Twitter that he is suffering from concussion complications.
You can read about it below.
Due to lingering concussion issues I unfortunately will not be able to make @TexomaPro & @PaleProWrestlin this weekend.— Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) June 29, 2022
My health has taken unexpected turns over the past month and I need time off to recover.
My next appearance will be 7/15 for @AAWPro
See you there. 👍🏼
