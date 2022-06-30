Santana Suffers Apparent Injury At AEW's Blood & Guts, Footage Inside

Many fans have been noting tonight that following AEW Blood and Guts, Santana landed incorrectly and seemingly injured his knee.
No information has been released as of yet, but fan camera footage of the post-injury has been posted online.
You can watch it below.
@WrestlingInc Santana is legitimately hurt hasn’t been able to stand since he hurt his leg #AEWDynamite #AEWBloodAndGuts pic.twitter.com/P2hP98AmQR— Mario Matthews (@TheBatman313) June 30, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com