Santana Suffers Apparent Injury At AEW's Blood & Guts, Footage Inside

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 30, 2022

Many fans have been noting tonight that following AEW Blood and Guts, Santana landed incorrectly and seemingly injured his knee.

No information has been released as of yet, but fan camera footage of the post-injury has been posted online.

You can watch it below.


