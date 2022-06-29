Image Of Joey Ryan Working At Disneyland Surfaces Online

A photo of Joey Ryan working at Disneyland recently surfaced online, which you can see above.
Following this image surfacing, a Disneyland representative said that Ryan is no longer working for them.
“Mr. Meehan is no longer employed by us."
Ryan, real name Joseph Meehan, worked at the theme park for three months in a probationary status, according to the Los Angeles Times. Disneyland reportedly declined to hire him as a full-time employee.
Disneyland officials say that their background check did not alert them about the sexual misconduct allegations made by wrestlers during the “Speaking Out” movement. The Times is reporting that while Meehan filed libel and slander lawsuits against the women who accused him, the lawsuits were either dismissed or not pursued by Meehan. Meehan’s attorney, Joe Utzurrman, said that there is a federal court case pending.
Joey Ryan who in June 2020, was accused by several women of sexual misconduct during the #SpeakingOut movement, causing him to be released from Impact Wrestling is now working as a cast member on the Jungle Cruise ride at @Disneyland.— TheRingsideRoster.com (@RingsideRoster) June 26, 2022
Have a magical day! pic.twitter.com/vanER5lius
