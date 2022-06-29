WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Image Of Joey Ryan Working At Disneyland Surfaces Online

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 29, 2022

A photo of Joey Ryan working at Disneyland recently surfaced online, which you can see above.

Following this image surfacing, a Disneyland representative said that Ryan is no longer working for them.

“Mr. Meehan is no longer employed by us."

Ryan, real name Joseph Meehan, worked at the theme park for three months in a probationary status, according to the Los Angeles Times. Disneyland reportedly declined to hire him as a full-time employee.

Disneyland officials say that their background check did not alert them about the sexual misconduct allegations made by wrestlers during the “Speaking Out” movement. The Times is reporting that while Meehan filed libel and slander lawsuits against the women who accused him, the lawsuits were either dismissed or not pursued by Meehan. Meehan’s attorney, Joe Utzurrman, said that there is a federal court case pending.

Source: latimes.com
