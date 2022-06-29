Kenny Omega Reveals He Will Retire If He Suffers Another Major Setback

Kenny Omega was recently a guest on the CEO Gaming Twitch channel, where he spoke about his career.
"If I get another major setback, that's it. That's it, I'm done, I can't do this ever again. Two times, three times a day, really painful rehab, not even knowing what it's going to be like when I get back in the ring. I have no clue. It's scary, actually. You see people, they come back to the ring and you're just happy to see them back. There is a different kind of expectation put on me, and I think that anything less than what they are expecting, which is already unrealistic, is going to lead to a lot of ridicule, which is what I get every day anyway. You can probably understand and imagine how difficult it is, struggling twice, three times a day, trying to get things to work that maybe never worked before, and trying to re-route things in your brain to get around the things that aren't going heal. People think, 'Kenny is hurt, he took time off,' snap your fingers, I come back and I'm 100%. Life doesn't work that way. Bodies don't work that way. Athletes don't work that way. It's very difficult to formulate a plan and to execute it. We'll see how I do."
Omega noted that he was ready for the "hundreds to thousands of messages that hope I fall into a hole and die."
