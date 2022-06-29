WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kenny Omega Reveals He Will Retire If He Suffers Another Major Setback

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 29, 2022

Kenny Omega Reveals He Will Retire If He Suffers Another Major Setback

Kenny Omega was recently a guest on the CEO Gaming Twitch channel, where he spoke about his career.

"If I get another major setback, that's it. That's it, I'm done, I can't do this ever again. Two times, three times a day, really painful rehab, not even knowing what it's going to be like when I get back in the ring. I have no clue. It's scary, actually. You see people, they come back to the ring and you're just happy to see them back. There is a different kind of expectation put on me, and I think that anything less than what they are expecting, which is already unrealistic, is going to lead to a lot of ridicule, which is what I get every day anyway. You can probably understand and imagine how difficult it is, struggling twice, three times a day, trying to get things to work that maybe never worked before, and trying to re-route things in your brain to get around the things that aren't going heal. People think, 'Kenny is hurt, he took time off,' snap your fingers, I come back and I'm 100%. Life doesn't work that way. Bodies don't work that way. Athletes don't work that way. It's very difficult to formulate a plan and to execute it. We'll see how I do."

Omega noted that he was ready for the "hundreds to thousands of messages that hope I fall into a hole and die."

