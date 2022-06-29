WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bianca Belair Wants To Face Ronda Rousey At Survivor Series In A Champion vs. Champion Match

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 29, 2022

Bianca Belair recently sat down with Sports Illustrated's Laces Up, where she spoke about her competitive nature.

“I'm a competitor. I've been a competitive my whole life. I love and crave competition. So and I'm always trying to prove that I'm the best. That's why I call myself the EST of WWE. Any time I can step in the ring with someone else with the caliber of Ronda Rousey, I'm gonna run towards the opportunity. So as long as she's still champion and I'm still champion at Survivor Series, we might see Bianca Belair vs. Ronda Rousey.

On the topic of intergender matches:

"I would love to. I mean I am a fan of Chyna, I am a fan of Beth Phoenix, the women who have done it before and gotten in the ring with men. So, I would love to. But right now, I will say our women's division is stacked enough.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #bianca belair

