Shayna Baszler Believes Her Era Of NXT Had The Best Women's Roster There Has Ever Been

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Shayna Baszler spoke about her time in WWE NXT.

“I will go to my deathbed and say that the women’s locker room at the time that we had, like around the first women’s WarGames match, was the best women’s locker room there has ever been in women’s wrestling.”

“I’ll put it up against All Japan Women. It didn’t matter who you picked out of that locker room, you’d be like, ‘Oh, man, they’re gonna have a match. That’s gonna be a banger.’ Every girl was worth her salt. On top of that, and this is the rarity in all women’s sports, is that everybody got along. There were no issues. Everybody just wanted to tell the best story. Everybody just wanted to put on the best match.”

“You know, in hindsight, and we’ve said this in recent years that things have changed a lot just because of the landscape of the world and what happened, but like, we really took that for granted. You never know you’re in the best times when you’re in them, but man, some of my best friends came out of that locker room.”