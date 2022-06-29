Britt Baker Talks Balancing Two Careers

Britt Baker was recently interviewed by Mel Magazine, where she spoke about balancing dentistry and professional wrestling.

"That’s my biggest fear. In fact, I think I feared it so intensely that I manifested it when I broke my right wrist this past year, and I’m right-handed. That was tricky. I had just become AEW Women’s Champion so I didn’t want to take any time off. I didn’t want to let the fans down, my boss down, the women’s division down or the roster down, so I fought through it. I didn’t take time off. I didn’t get surgery. I just had a brace on my arm that I took off way more than I should have so that I could work in a dental office. For that reason, it definitely delayed the healing, and I had to delay a lot of appointments with extractions and heavy-duty dental office stuff. I was still able to do fillings and smaller stuff because you don’t use your wrist as much as you think you do; it’s a lot of fine movements. Because of how my wrist was fractured, I was able to still work in the dental office. I just had to be choosy about what I could do or not do. That was hard. It was an eye-opening experience that in the blink of an eye something you love can be taken from you, so we need to be thankful and we need to be careful."