Lio Rush Responds To Fans Mocking His Retirement Announcements

During an interview with Fightful, Lio Rush spoke about his vocal detractors.

“I think I try to tune it out just because I realize that no matter what I do there’s always going to be a 50/50 to anything. That’s not just with me, that’s with anybody. There’s gonna be people who don’t like your podcast and you’re gonna have people that love it. It’s just different tastes. I don’t like to harp on it too much because even with music, although everything is the same now that my music is starting to grow and I have this deal now and I’m gonna start reaching a different audience and more ears, I can’t really harp on all this stuff, the controversy that happened within wrestling because of different audiences. That’s a different fanbase. So it’s almost like I’m re-introducing myself to this new music audience that I am presenting myself to. It’s half and half. I like using it. It fuels me, for sure. I do like having that tension and that ‘heat.’ I thrive off of that. I like having those detractors to push me and push me forward.”