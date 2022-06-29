WWE NXT 2.0. Results (6/28/2022)

Here are your WWE NXT results for June 28th, 2022: courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan at Rajah.com

Tag Team Contendership Match: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (KC2)

We open immediately on the ring as the former-Kacy Catanzaro/now-Katana Chance and Kayden Carter celebrate in the ring as the crowd woots to their techno-inspired music. We get the intro for Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez as commentary--Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett--praise this team for it's meteoric rise, despite only existing for one week. The announcements are made and Toxic Attraction are in the Toxic Lounge, watching over this match. Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett continue their weeks-long odd obsession of TA by Wade. We start the match with Cora Jade and Kayden Carter. We're reminded that newcomer Roxanne Perez has beaten both Gigi and Jacy of Toxic Attraction in singles action. Carter and Jade battle after a tag, with Carter using an arm wrench top-rope toss and a blind tag to drop Jade and bring Katana Chance in. Chance with a springboard back senton attempt but Jade ducks under. Chance and Jade go back and forth with both women scoring near falls on each other.

Neither woman takes a firm control and Roxanne is brought in after Jade whips Katana to the corner. Roxy attempts a roll-up on Katana for a two before using a hip toss to slap on an arm lock. We're shown a purple-lipstick-clad Gigi sipping champagne with Jayne and Rose. The rookie team maintain control as Jade comes in, looking for a cover on Katana. Cora and Roxy do a great job as they establish control through the use of quick tags as they take the first lead of the night. Katana finds herself in an arm bar from Roxy, who slows the pace and transitions the move into multiple working holds. Another hip toss from Roxy to Katana to drop her, but a whip is countered with a kick and allows a fresh Kayden Carter to come in. Kayden with forearm chops on Roxy before slamming her into the mat and covering for two. Carter takes control back, giving KC2 the upper-hand as both women clear the ring of competitors and send us to a break! Back from the break! We're informed KC2 have maintained control throughout the night and "they're tired of being told they're not championship material," per Vic Joseph. Carter continues to work over Perez, slapping on a Boston Crab as we get replays of a corner double-team move. Jacy Jayne is caught on camera gyrating and dancing as Carter converts it to a single-leg Crab.

Chance is tagged in and immediately begins to work on Roxy with a Boston Crab of her own as the crowd attempts to rally behind the formerly-known Rox-C (or whatever the spelling was.) Jade looks for the tag but Chance attempts a cover on Perez, then looks for another Boston Crab. Perez counters and brings Cora Jade in, who immediately drops Chance and a fresher Carter with a running Hurricanrana. The NXT crowd is unusually quiet (for them) tonight. Odd. Jade looks for a cover on Carter but only gets a two. Both teams go back and forth and quickly build to the ending, that sees Roxanne Perez hit the Pop-Rox to pick up the win! Toxic Attraction defend against Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade at the Great American bash--next week!

Your Winners and NEW Number One Contenders, Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade!

Backstage Interview: Toxic Attraction

Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin and Mandy Rose are interviewed and asked about their thoughts against Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade next week at the Great American Bash. Jayne & Dolin aren't worried about it and Rose is confronted by a returning Nikkita Lyons!

Backstage: the Diamond Mine and Joe Gacy & the Dyads

Gacy attempts to recruit a disgruntled Creed Brothers & Ivy Nile. Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp come upon this and exchange words with Gacy, who then challenges them to six-man action later tonight.

Singles Match: Giovanni Vinci vs Ikemen Jiro

Giovanni Vinci--the formerly-known-as Fabian Aichner of Imperium fame--makes his way out and we head to a break! Apologies--we're experiencing some site difficulty so this update is a bit delayed. When we return, Ikemen Jiro is out and ready for this match! Vinci takes control early on with stinging chops reminiscent of his former Imperium mate, WALTER. Vinci batters poor Jiro around the ring and the crowd eggs it on, chanting "one more time" after the bigger chops. Jiro's chest is red. Jiro attempts a comeback and the two briefly jockey for control in the corner. Vinci with a beautiful springboard Tornado DDT that elicits a loud "holy shit" and follows it up with an absolutely brutal-looking Last Ride sit-out powerbomb! Giovanni smiles into the camera as a still-screen with "Vittoria" is shown on the bottom.

Your Winner, Giovanni Vinci!

Backstage: North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and "Bitchface" Grayson Waller

Backstage, Hayes and Williams are giving an interview when Waller walks up. Waller talks Hayes into signing multiple photos and a basketball for an autograph, stating that he's got fans back home. He slips a contract into the photo stack and Melo, apparently, doesn't notice and signs it.

New NXT UK Champions Briggs & Jensen w/ Fallon Henley Address the NXT/NXT UK Universe

We're shown clips from last week's NXT UK, in which NXT 2.0's Briggs & Jensen visited and won the NXT UK Tag Team Championships by defeating the teams of Mark Andrews & Wild Boar, Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, and Die Familie. What the actual frak? We'll hear from them after this break! The champs are out to a decent "you deserve it" chant and the two announce their status as the new NXT UK tag team champions. They state that we know they love to fight, so they crossed continents, found the best NXT UK has to offer, and took the fight to the champs to win the belts. The fans chant "USA." Sigh. They state that they know injuries are part of the game "so when y'all return, we've got your championship match waiting right here for ya, boys." Jensen then gets on the mic, telling Briggs that they've busted their ass for all these great fans and each other. Jensen thanks Briggs for picking him and the two hug as Fallon looks on and the crowd pops. Again the crowd rips off a "you deserve it" chant for the two. Briggs gets back on the mic, stating there's one thing left to "do now that we got these gorgeous tag team titles." Fallon states it's, "let's drink some beer!" They start to celebrate until Pretty Deadly make their way out. They tell us the titles are gorgeous because they were made "by the two tastiest-snacks in NXT UK," themselves. They piss off the crowd and the redneck champs, stating they smell and threatening their titles. Pretty Deadly mock the rednecks, stating they "smell an Alabama ass-kicking coming your way, Roll Tide!" Hahaha. Boos from the Floridian crowd. Pretty Deadly then challenge Briggs & Jensen after pointing out they held the titles for 287 days. Briggs tells the "Zoolander twins" to shut up. He states a lot of great teams held those titles "but y'all ain't one of them! Yes boy!" He states then that they're fighting champs here and NXT UK--hope they've got a frequent flyer mile program--and then counter-challenge Pretty Deadly before sucker-punching them. Briggs & Jensen use an Atomic Drop with a slap from Fallon and a clothesline from Briggs to clear the ring. Both members hit Kit with a right, knocking him down onto Elton Prince at ring side, ending our segment.

Singles Match: Indi Hartwell vs Kiana James

Indi is out first to music and we head to break. We return and get James' entrance. Hartwell's still doing a great job selling the "loss" of her "husband" (IMPACT's Sam Shaw). We finally get things under way and James looks for an arm bar. Hartwell and James engage in a series of technical switches and counters as the crowd weakly panders to both Superstars. James takes an early lead and battles Hartwell to the ringside area and back, using a spear int he corner to pick up a two. Wade Barrett praises Kiana James' talent as she slaps a waist leg-lock on Hartwell. Hartwell attempts to break free by forcing James back, pinning her shoulders, but James breaks the hold briefly. Kiana slaps it back on and continues to weaken Hartwell's ribs and mid-section. Hartwell rallies, starting her comeback sequence with a series of clotheslines and strikes, pummeling the librarian-would-be with a flurry of fists and elbows. Hartwell batters her along the ropes and the two jockey for control in the corner before James steals the win with a dirty pin! The crowd boos and Hartwell is shocked, holding her ribs, as James gloats at the ramp. The crowd lets her know what they think of it and that's all I've got to say about that.

Your Winner, Kiana James!

Six-Man Tag Match: Joe Gacy & the Dyads vs the Diamond Mine

Roderick Strong leads the Diamond Mine out as we head to a break! After a vignette and yet another break, out match is well under way with the Diamond Mine taking a commanding lead early on and through our first break. Gacy and the Dyads find themselves at the whims of the powerhouse and technical double-threats that are the Creed Brothers, and Roderick Strong easily holds his own against both Dyads. When we return from a break, the Dyads have taken control and work over Brutus Creed. Brutus eats a text-book neckbreaker but holds firm, kicking out of every pin attempt and rallying as the crowd itself rallies behind the fan-favorite Creeds! The Dyads show some excellent tandem, despite their lack of names and unknown identities, and control Brutus for several lengthy moments with working holds. The crowd continues to rally Brutus with chants until, finally, he makes the hot tag to Julius!

Julius drops Gacy off the apron with a forearm, then uses a pair of belly-to-belly's to drop both Dyads! Julius has some great core strength in a dead-lift spinning driver on one of the Dyads followed by a rolling Death Valley Driver, albeit modified! Julius pulls down his straps, ready to win this match, but Strong tags himself in. The two argue in the ring as the fans chant "no" and Joe Gacy looks for a springboard surprise attack! Brutus Creed makes the save, however, shoving Grimes off. Dyad 2, apparently not the legal Dyad 1, makes a surprise blind tag and the two hit a double-team finisher as the Creeds stand by and let Strong take the loss. The Creeds look at Strong, frustrated, as Gacy and the Dyads celebrate.

Your Winners, Joe Gacy & the Dyads!

After the Match: The Diamond Mine Collapses...?

We return to the ring where Damon Kemp, Ivy Niles, and the Creed Brothers stand over the fallen Roderick Strong. Later on in the night, the group argue amongst themselves and set up a tag title match at the Great American Bash--Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp vs the Creed Brothers.

Backstage: North American Champion Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams Get Some Bad News...

No, not from Wade Barrett--but they learn that Grayson Waller tricked Hayes into signing a title shot for next week's The Great American Bash special episode of NXT 2.0.

Singles Match: Sanga vs Xyon Quinn

Sanga starts his entrance and is ambushed by Xyon Quinn, sending us into a break. When we return, the two battle with Xyon briefly in charge. Sanga easily manhandles Quinn, using the Lawn Dart move (a la Macho Man) in two different corners to punish Quinn. The crowd seems to be in support of Sanga, calling for another Lawn Dart. Quinn takes the lead after Sanga misses with an elbow drop, but Quinn's offense is short lived and the stronger, larger, hairier Sanga picks up the win after an okay match (a few vocal locals chanted "boring" near the end).

Your Winner, Sanga!

Singles Match: Nikkita Lyons vs NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose w/ Toxic Attraction

Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne are shown walking backstage--Lyons, too--ahead of this match-up! Rose comes out, solo, departing from TA as she seeks to take on the fan-favorite solo. The crowd is hot for Nikkita after a short absence due to injury. Rose attempts to focus her attack on Lyons' injured leg but Lyons fights back, throwing rights into the champ's face at every opportunity. Prior to a commercial break, TA distract Lyons and allow Rose to catch her with a sneak attack. Rose sends Lyons into the steel steps and we head to break. When we return, Lyons starts to fight back with a pair of mount-and-pound moves as Wade Barrett praises Mandy Rose's 240+ day reign. Interesting fun fact--commentator Vic Joseph stated that Mandy Rose is always on the lookout as Roxanne Perez has her title opportunity from winning the inaugural NXT Women's Breakout tournament. Which, yes, she won, but then cashed in last week to get a tag title shot alongside Cora Jade. Lyons, however, in the ring, weathers Rose's attack until she can begin her comeback. Lyons unloads on the champ with kicks but suddenly is ambushed by

Your Winner by Disqualification, Nikkita Lyons!

Back-up Arrives!

Newly-minted number one contenders Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade hit the ring, making the save. The duo and Nikkita Lyons chase Toxic Attraction out of the ring. The champs talk smack as they back up the ramp.

Backstage: Solo Sikoa w/ Apollo Crews and Xyon Quinn

Backstage, Sikoa laments losing to Waller. Crews reminds Solo that he's something "special" in the ring and he'll bounce back. Xyon Quinn shows up sweaty, holding his back, and starts shit with Crews. Quinn reminds Crews it's been three years since he was last there--really? Only three years?--and then tells Crews things have changed. Quinn praises his own looks and states gigs are flowing> Crews shuts him up, stating that while Quinn's future may look so bright to Xyon, it doesn't look "too good" to Crews, hinting at a future match.

Main Event Segment: Face-to-Face Confrontation: NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Challenger Cameron Grimes

We're shown both Grimes & Breakker as they make their way out and we're actually having a main event segment in NXT. When we return, Grimes and Breakker meet int he ring. Grimes turns heel in this segment, mocking Bron's father, criticizing Rick Steiner for failing to win the top-title, and stated that Breakker can easily go up to the main roster if he loses next week--a luxury of nepotism that Grimes, however, does not have. Grimes continues to talk smack about Breakker's dad, upsetting him and shocking him, and leading the two to come to physical blows. Breakker falls to Grimes as the crowd ch ants "holy shit" to end our episode with a six-minute overrun!

Next Week on The Great American Bash

Announced so far: NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs Grayson Waller; NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction vs Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade; NXT Champion Bron Breakker defends against Cameron Grimes. After discord amongst the Diamond Mine, Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp challenge fellow Miners the Creed Brothers for their NXT Tag Team Championship.