Eddie Kingston Isn't Happy That Claudio Castagnoli Is In The Blackpool Combat Club

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 28, 2022

During an interview with MLive, Eddie Kingston was less than thrilled about Claudio Castagnoli joining the Blackpool Combat Club.

“Of course I didn’t like it. I don’t trust the guy. And people who say whatever they want to say about me, that I’m a hothead and I don’t let things go. I just know when I see bad people, I like to call him out on it.”

On Blood and Guts:

“You’re not gonna see me come off the top of the cage. I’m gonna use the cage as a weapon. I’m going to kick, I’m going to punch, I’m going to bite. I’m going to try and make you quit. It’s called ‘Blood & Guts’ for a reason. Is there gonna be blood? Most likely. Is there going to be guts? You know, we’re going to spill our guts out there in front of all y’all. It’s just a violent place (the cage) and Detroit is a violent city, so it’s just perfect.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #eddie kingston #claudio castagnoli

