Eddie Kingston Isn't Happy That Claudio Castagnoli Is In The Blackpool Combat Club

During an interview with MLive, Eddie Kingston was less than thrilled about Claudio Castagnoli joining the Blackpool Combat Club.
“Of course I didn’t like it. I don’t trust the guy. And people who say whatever they want to say about me, that I’m a hothead and I don’t let things go. I just know when I see bad people, I like to call him out on it.”
On Blood and Guts:
“You’re not gonna see me come off the top of the cage. I’m gonna use the cage as a weapon. I’m going to kick, I’m going to punch, I’m going to bite. I’m going to try and make you quit. It’s called ‘Blood & Guts’ for a reason. Is there gonna be blood? Most likely. Is there going to be guts? You know, we’re going to spill our guts out there in front of all y’all. It’s just a violent place (the cage) and Detroit is a violent city, so it’s just perfect.”
