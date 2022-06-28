Dana Brooke Missed RAW Because Of A Bad Car Accident

Dana Brooke announced on social media that she was not at this Monday's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW because she was in a “bad car accident” earlier in the week week.
Brooke noted that she expects to be back “in no time,” so it sounds like she thankfully was not seriously injured.
Brooke tweeted the following:
Much ❤️ to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me! The reason why I was not on RAW last night was bc I got into a bad car accident the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better Fan support ❤️— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) June 28, 2022
