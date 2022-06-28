WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Dana Brooke Missed RAW Because Of A Bad Car Accident

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 28, 2022

Dana Brooke Missed RAW Because Of A Bad Car Accident

Dana Brooke announced on social media that she was not at this Monday's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW because she was in a “bad car accident” earlier in the week week.

Brooke noted that she expects to be back “in no time,” so it sounds like she thankfully was not seriously injured.

Brooke tweeted the following:


Tags: #wwe #dana brooke

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77155/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π