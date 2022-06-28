📺 WATCH: Two Fans Get Into Brawl & Get Dragged Out Of AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door By Security

There was a fan brawl during AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door.
Check out tweets with videos of the crazy situation below.
Two dudes just got dragged out by security and made a huge scene during the main event of #ForbiddenDoor— Nick Hausman (@Nick_Hausman) June 27, 2022
A totally wild scene pic.twitter.com/50rGqml5R2
Here’s the second guy pic.twitter.com/YVC1KAceqY— Nick Hausman (@Nick_Hausman) June 27, 2022
SOMEONE GOT INTO A FIGHT WITH SECURITY DURING MOXLEY VS TANAHASHI #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/YpkKbbNatk— Drizzy #WWE2K22 (@Drizzy3hs) June 27, 2022
Our security is the fucking best https://t.co/zkIibN07q6— TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) June 27, 2022
