AEW & Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation Named Title Sponsors For KultureBall 2022

All Elite Wrestling and the Jacksonville Jaguars are teaming up.

You can read the full press release below:

All Elite Wrestling and the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation Become Title Sponsors of KultureBall 2022

— KultureBall Celebrates Inclusion and Acceptance For All —

June 28, 2022 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation have announced that they will become the co-title sponsors of this year’s “KultureBall,” one of the world’s most prestigious invisible disability inclusion charity galas.

Taking place on Saturday, Aug. 27, in Birmingham, Ala., the gala will be titled “AEW/Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation KultureBall 2022.”

KultureCity, the nation’s leading nonprofit for sensory inclusion and acceptance of those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities, has held the annual KultureBall as its premier charity event since 2014. KultureBall is a night of celebration to promote accessibility, acceptance and inclusion for those with sensory disabilities. In addition, at this year’s event, KultureCity will also honor outstanding individuals and organizations for their work and advocacy in the disability community with the “KultureCity Human Highlight Awards.”

“We’re proud to have AEW and the Jacksonville Jaguars as our co-title sponsors of KultureBall, and to deepen our relationship with both of these amazing companies even further,” said Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity. “With KultureCity continuing to push the boundaries of sensory inclusion, and the numbers of those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities growing every day, this event takes on even greater importance and wider exposure to companies and guests worldwide.”

“On behalf of the Jaguars and AEW, it’s an honor to support KultureBall and the example it sets for live events across the nation and the around the world,” said Tony Khan, CEO of AEW and Chief Football Strategy Officer of the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with KultureCity and ensuring that our events are sensory inclusive, accepting and inclusive for all.”

Other sponsors of the KultureBall include Red Rock Secured, JH Berry, Harmony Venture Labs, D/Tales, City of Birmingham, Steadpoint Insurance, Homewood Pharmacy, Yogibo, UPS Foundation, Greg and Diane Knight, RedKnot Resource Group, UAB Callahan Eye Hospital, Alabama Power, Don And Lisa Barden Charitable Giving Fund and Sharecare.

For those interested in attending or sponsoring, please visit www.kultureball.com

ABOUT KULTURECITY

KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created over 1,000 sensory-inclusive venues in 6 countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl and MLB All Star Weekend. KultureCity has won many awards for its efforts, including the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2017 and the 2018 Clio Sports Silver for social good in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers/ Quicken Loans Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Quiet Space Sensory Room at Quicken Loans Arena was a finalist for the 2018 Stadium Business Award, KultureCity was named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2019 by FastCompany and recently won the Industry Partner Award in TheStadiumBusiness Design & Development Awards 2019.

ABOUT AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is headlined by CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Thunder Rosa, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, FTR, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Scorpio Sky, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Matt Hardy, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, Athena, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Eddie Kingston, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Keith Lee and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.

“AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling

ABOUT THE JAGUARS FOUNDATION

The Jaguars Foundation and Community Impact Department are committed to uplifting the Northeast Florida community and beyond by providing economic and equal opportunity through programs that strengthen neighborhoods and develop youth to be the next generation of leaders and change-makers. The Community Impact team at the Jaguars annually targets three key strategic areas of focus: neighborhood revitalization, youth development and NFL league-wide initiatives. The Jaguars and the Khan Family have always been strong supporters of our Jacksonville community and have donated $22 million since 2012 through the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation in support of many worthy causes, including $1 million in 2021 in support of the revitalization of Jacksonville’s historic Outeast neighborhood.