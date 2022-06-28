Jon Moxley Recalls How Naturally Wheeler Yuta's Induction Into Blackpool Combat Club Was

During a recent appearance on The Sessions, Jon Moxley spoke about Wheeler Yuta's involvement in the Blackpool Combat Club.

“The thing with Wheeler was an accident. I was supposed to wrestle Brian Kendrick, hour before the show, that match is not happening … The show starts in an hour and Tony was like, ‘Wheeler!’ … so we go and have a little match. That was either before or after Bryan did the promo, and he’s one of the guys, I think Bryan mentioned him by name, and then it just like, very naturally happened and before you know it, he’s in the group.”