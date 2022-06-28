WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jon Moxley Recalls How Naturally Wheeler Yuta's Induction Into Blackpool Combat Club Was

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 28, 2022

During a recent appearance on The Sessions, Jon Moxley spoke about Wheeler Yuta's involvement in the Blackpool Combat Club.

“The thing with Wheeler was an accident. I was supposed to wrestle Brian Kendrick, hour before the show, that match is not happening … The show starts in an hour and Tony was like, ‘Wheeler!’ … so we go and have a little match. That was either before or after Bryan did the promo, and he’s one of the guys, I think Bryan mentioned him by name, and then it just like, very naturally happened and before you know it, he’s in the group.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
