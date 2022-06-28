📺 WATCH: "Marcus" Movie Trailer, Starring Paul Wight

A new trailer has dropped for a movie starring Paul Wight.
The movie, titled Marcus, has the following description (courtesy of IMDB):
Marcus has a checkered past, but unexpected news brings an opportunity for him to right old wrongs and make amends. Marcus will have to face the consequences and overcome the greatest obstacle of all in order to find happiness: Himself
You can watch the trailer below.
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com