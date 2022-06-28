WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jake Atlas Has Domestic Violence Case Dropped, No Longer Scheduled For Court Hearing

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 28, 2022

TMZ Sports is reporting that the domestic violence charge has been dropped against Jake Atlas.

According to court documents, officials said they were declining to prosecute him as after an investigation, “it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution.”

The court records show there was a scheduled court hearing for Tuesday, but it has been canceled and the matter is considered closed.

The original report, with information on the allegations, can be read here.

AEW Star Jake Atlas Arrested and Charged With Domestic Violence

Former WWE NXT star Jake Atlas (Kenny Marquez) was arrested in Orlando, Florida on May 23 and charged with misdemeanor battery. Atlas signed [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 31, 2022 05:44AM

Source: WrestlingNews.co
