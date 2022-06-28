Jake Atlas Has Domestic Violence Case Dropped, No Longer Scheduled For Court Hearing

TMZ Sports is reporting that the domestic violence charge has been dropped against Jake Atlas.
According to court documents, officials said they were declining to prosecute him as after an investigation, “it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution.”
The court records show there was a scheduled court hearing for Tuesday, but it has been canceled and the matter is considered closed.
The original report, with information on the allegations, can be read here.
