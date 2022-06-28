Kurt Angle Reveals Details Of AEW Offers He Turned Down

Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston's Steve Fall for The Ten Count, where he spoke about the offer he got from Tony Khan to join All Elite Wrestling.

“They actually wanted me to wrestle, in particular. Tony Khan gave me a call, wanted me to wrestle, they offered me a pretty good deal, but I just can’t do it anymore. I wish I could, but it’s just not possible. They did offer me two different times. They did want me to do on-camera personality as well, a non-wrestling role, I actually turned that down as well. I wanted to start up my supplement company and put more time into that and didn’t want to leave the company at this particular time, so I decided not to do it.”

On what his AEW schedule would have looked like: