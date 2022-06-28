WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Reveals Details Of AEW Offers He Turned Down

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 28, 2022

Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston's Steve Fall for The Ten Count, where he spoke about the offer he got from Tony Khan to join All Elite Wrestling.

“They actually wanted me to wrestle, in particular. Tony Khan gave me a call, wanted me to wrestle, they offered me a pretty good deal, but I just can’t do it anymore. I wish I could, but it’s just not possible. They did offer me two different times. They did want me to do on-camera personality as well, a non-wrestling role, I actually turned that down as well. I wanted to start up my supplement company and put more time into that and didn’t want to leave the company at this particular time, so I decided not to do it.”

On what his AEW schedule would have looked like:

“They wanted me to have big special matches. They gave me a contract for ten matches, they didn’t say how long it would be. It might not have been for a year, it might have been for three years and I would have wrestled three matches a year. I decided not to do it because of my supplement company, and the fact that, I’m not the same that I used to be. If I’m gonna go in there and wrestle, I want to be the old Kurt Angle and I know I can’t be that anymore.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #kurt angle #aew

