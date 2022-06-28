WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Miro Has Accepted Some Acting Roles During His Time Away From AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 28, 2022

Miro was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked about how he's feeling upon coming back to AEW.

"I feel great now. I was doing a little movie before, then I got my hamstring tweaked, we got the call, I had to fly in and do the Orange Cassidy match, I had this great opportunity for the world title. I took care of Orange Cassidy in a hurry, but I ripped my hamstring even further, and knowing I had to come back a week later to fight Bryan Danielson was maybe one of my biggest challenges so far in my career. Thankfully to Dr. Beau Hightower in New Mexico, he really got me up on my feet. I was barely walking and I had a week to prepare for that match. I was with him every day, a few hours a day, just to rehab the hamstring just to walk. A week later, it was okay. We had the Bryan match, and after that match, my hamstring was done. It was screaming, 'I want to rest.' That's what happened, I needed some time off. I thought I was going to come back around January, that's when we did those vignettes. Unfortunately, when you fall out of the wheel in AEW, our roster is so stacked with great guys and competitors, that I can't be offended by it. I had a few acting gigs that I got taken care of. I had my time off, I loved my time doing that, but now I'm back and I want more than I had before."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #miro

