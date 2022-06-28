Brian Pillman Jr. Hopes The Forbidden Door Stays Open

Brian Pillman Jr. was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door.

“It’s been so exciting. I’ve never been to Japan myself and having that possibility of getting to one day work with some of these talents from overseas. I’ve had a good relationship with some of the young lions that are coming over to prove themselves, so it’s really cool to see them succeed and get some AEW time. I just got to wrestle Will Ospreay last week for the Warrior title. To be in the mix with those guys – New Japan has always had a special place in my heart. Hopefully this Forbidden Door stays open and people can go back and forth and promote wrestling.”

On his experience in the Varsity Blondes:

“Yeah, it’s been definitely a wild ride. A lot of ups and downs with Griff [Garrison] and just finding ourselves inside and outside of the ring too. We went through a lot during that period of living in Jacksonville, living on my own, and he was going through similar things in his life, so we learned to grow and learn to really get to know each other really well. It’s a shame to see what happened with Julia [Hart]. She wasn’t quite on the same page as us and after the same thing, so she’s kind of doing her own thing and finding herself and who knows, maybe before long, me and Griff will have to reinvent ourselves and come up with something new also.”

