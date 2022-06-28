Road Dogg Thinks Wrestling Has Too Many Clean Finishes Now

During the latest edition of Oh You Didn't Know?, Road Dogg discussed his views on clean finishes in pro wrestling.

“I think when you have to have a clean finish in every match, which is where we’re at now, I think that’s more detrimental than throwing the match out because they fought outside, or a DQ, or a double count out. I think you should do more of those.”

“To me, it’s just like using the points system like they do in AEW, at some point, you’re going to book yourself into a corner there because everybody needs to be able to be beaten and everybody needs to be able to win. I think you book yourself into a corner having to beat everybody clean in the middle of the ring. It’s just not good for everybody.”

“Can’t we tell the story and not do that? I think this (non-finishes in the Attitude Era) was better.”