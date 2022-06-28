WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Road Dogg Thinks Wrestling Has Too Many Clean Finishes Now

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 28, 2022

Road Dogg Thinks Wrestling Has Too Many Clean Finishes Now

During the latest edition of Oh You Didn't Know?, Road Dogg discussed his views on clean finishes in pro wrestling.

“I think when you have to have a clean finish in every match, which is where we’re at now, I think that’s more detrimental than throwing the match out because they fought outside, or a DQ, or a double count out. I think you should do more of those.”

“To me, it’s just like using the points system like they do in AEW, at some point, you’re going to book yourself into a corner there because everybody needs to be able to be beaten and everybody needs to be able to win. I think you book yourself into a corner having to beat everybody clean in the middle of the ring. It’s just not good for everybody.”

“Can’t we tell the story and not do that? I think this (non-finishes in the Attitude Era) was better.”

Road Dogg On Jeff Hardy: "I Can't Do Anything For Him But Pray For Him."

Road Dogg recently took to his Oh You Didn't Know? Podcast to discuss Jeff Hardy's current legal situation. “People believe in seco [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 27, 2022 07:47PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #road dogg

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77143/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π