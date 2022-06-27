Mercedes Martinez Documentary Has Been In The Works For Three Years

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Mercedes Martinez revealed that she has a documentary in the works.

“Right now we’re working on a documentary. It’s been almost three years in the making. They came down to AEW. They did film a lot of stuff, backstage stuff, my story on the road, even on personal stuff. It’s stuff that no one ever knows about. But it’s going to come out, hopefully next year, through Amazon and the production with Warner Media. It’s a big thing that people can see the backstory of Mercedes.”