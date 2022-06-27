WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (June 27, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Earlier Today: John Cena Arrives

We're shown clips from earlier today in which the locker room welcomes him, as does various members of production. Cena takes the camera from a photographer and takes his picture for him, smells the Profits liquo0r cup, hugs Nakamura and Ziggler as Cena totally ignores Lynch. He shakes hands with many other members, including our commentary team. it's a lengthy, two-minute segment as Corey Graves narrates it and the on-site crowd pops for Cena. We cut to the arena where Byron Saxton, Jimmy Smith and Corey Graves welcomes us to our go-home edition of Monday Night Raw! We waste no time getting to our first match!

Money in the Bank Qualifying "Last Chance" Battle Royal Match



Tonight's Battle Royal opponents consist of: the Mysterios, Shinsuke Nakamura, T-Bar, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Riddle, Shanky, Reggie, Akira Tozawa, Veer Mahaan, Jinder Mahal, Tommaso Ciampa, R-Truth, AJ Styles, the Miz, Dolph Ziggler, possibly others (see below). We have most of our opponents in the ring, with Riddle and the Mysterios joining them last. For our Riddle Tracker, we get giraffe CGI! Bare with me as there's a lot of people in the ring. WE get eliminations quick and often as chaos ensues in the ring. Veer Mahaan is eliminated after the Mysterios hit a double-619. Shanky tosses out R-Truth, only to have Jinder Mahal toss out Shanky. Various superstars battle, with AJ Styles sending Jinder Mahal outside! T-Bar's now sporting a goatee. We head to our first break of the night early! During the break, we're informed Ali has been eliminated. We're left with Ziggler slugging it out with Dom; Rey in the corner, Ciampa sparring with Styles; a downed Riddle, the Miz. Rey looks for a 619 but the Miz counters with a Must-See DDT. The Miz attempts to eliminate Rey but Dom makes the save after Styles and The Miz battled on the apron. Ziggler counters a clothesline from Dom to send him out of the ring, eliminating him. Mysterio counters a Ziggler powerbomb to the outside into a Hurricanrana but both men land on the apron. The Miz attempts to attack Rey but Rey springboards into the ring and uses a scissors headlock to send the Miz out to the apron. The Miz and Ziggler, both on the apron, double-team Rey an send him flying. They high-five and re-enter the ring.

Ricochet battles T-Bar in the corner as Riddle fights Styles and Nakamura. Nakamura attempts to eliminate Styles, but Styles fights back as Ricochet and T-Bar take each other on. T-Bar looks for a chokeslam and finally throws Ricochet out of the ring--and right onto a ladder! Again, T-Bar is looking more like Dominic Dijakovic, with a goatee. Ricochet leaps off the ladder and uses a modified Hurricanrana to eliminate T-Bar, sending us to our second break! When we return, commentary mentions the Miz may have injured his left knee off a double axe handle. The Miz is shown landing awkwardly and favors the knee for the remainder of the latch. All that's left are Dolph Ziggler, the Miz, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Riddle and Ricochet. Ziggler is eliminated and Riddle stares down with his sometimes-tag-partner, Nakamura. Riddle unloads on Nakamura but Nakamura takes the lead. Nakamura looks for a Kinshasa but Riddle eliminates him by ducking under and hitting a modified Pele Kick. Ricochet immediately goes after Riddle, attempting his old NXT finisher similar to a GTS. Riddle counters and Styles catches a rebounding, springboarding Ricochet with a dropkick! The Miz has been eliminated by Styles, so has Ricochet! We're down to AJ Styles and Riddle and the crowd is on its feet!

Styles with a Pele kick to Riddle and charges, but Riddle pops him over the top rope. Styles lands on the apron and calls for a Phenomenal Forearm but The Miz pulls him off the apron! The Miz is miraculously healed and re-enters the ring. The Miz targets a downed Riddle and tosses him over the top rope and to the apron. Riddle with a step-up kick to re-enter the ring. The Miz looks for a Skull-crushing Finale but Riddle counters with an Orton spike DDT! The crowd loves Riddle and he panders to them! We're informed The Miz left the ring willingly and did not go over the top, allowing him to still participate. Riddle and the Miz battle, with the Miz countering an RKO with a Skull-crushing Finale! Both men battle to the outside and, on the apron, Riddle counters a Miz attack with an RKO to eliminate him!

Your Winner and ADVANCING to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Riddle!

Update to Tonight's Card

The KO/Elias-Ezekiel-Eldor match has been postponed without reason given. Added to tonight, though, is a 2-on-1 Handicapped Match 'tween Lashley and the Alpha Academy with special enforcer Theory.

Backstage: the Street Profits and John Cena

The Profits are shown backstage, where they ask Cena for tips on how to beat the Bloodline. Cena reminds them that they're NXT, SmackDown and Raw tag team champs--they're the Street Profits, after all, and wishes them well. We head to break.

Singles Match: Jey Uso w/ Jimmy vs Montez Ford w/ Future Hall of Famer Angelo Dawkins

The Usos are out prior to a break. Afterwards, Ford and Dawkins make their way out--these two teams face off Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Both men start off evenly matched, with "Main Event" Jey Uso taking the lead into and throughout the break. Uso wastes precious time when we return yelling "U-SO" in a call-and-return moment with the crowd. Ford rallies, hitting a Superkick for a close cover. Ford climbs the turnbuckles but is distracted by Jimmy Uso, who now no longer has red hair (corn rows, it appears, instead). Dawkins wipes out Jimmy; Jey suicide dives onto Dawkins to wipe him out; Ford takes out Jey and takes him into the ring, then his his sky-scraping Frog Splash to pick up the win! The Profits have the momentum going into this weekend's title match.

Your Winner, Montez Ford!

The Judgment Day Attempt to Recruit Dominik Mysterio

Rey and Dom are limping backstage when The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor & Damian Priest arrive (Rhea Ripley, if you recall, is currently out injured). They attempt to recruit Dom after Bálor both praises Rey's accolades then questions what he's doing wrong in training his son. They encourage Dom to resist the control of the establishment/his dad/etc and attempt to recruit him. They end it by Bálor adding maybe Dom's not had a bad trainer, just a bad father Rey challenges Bálor to a match next week in Rey's hometown (US) of San Diego! We go to break!

In-Ring Segment: the Miz, AJ Styles

Our backstage interviewer, Kevin, welcomes us and praises John Cena's legendary career. He calls out the Miz, who criticizes Cena, promotes Logan Paul's return at SummerSlam, and criticizes AJ Styles. Styles comes out, slugs the Miz, and we head to break!

Singles Match: AJ Styles vs the Miz

We're reminded that this match was expected last week, but Tommaso Ciampa became involved. Both men jockey for control the first few minutes of his match, with neither taking a lead until Styles misses with a springboard attack and the Miz sends him into the barricade, taking the first firm lead of the match! The Miz fires off "It Kicks" as we head to break! We return to find the Phenomenal One firing up a comeback, driving the Miz down into the mat with a sidewalk slam after unloading a combination of strikes. Styles hoists the Miz up and sets up a Styles Clash but the Miz attempts a back-drop counter. Styles rolls through and hits an Ushi Garoshi to the A-Lister! Styles sets up a Phenomenal Forearm but the Miz dodges; the Miz attempts a comeback with a double-knee strike to Styles' jaws but Styles hangs in there and attempts a Rack Bomb but the Miz escapes! The Miz with a running Claymore-style kick--think Daniel Bryan--and picks up a close cover. Styles rolls through a skull-crushing Finale, rallies, and looks to pick up the win after a Pele Kick, a Brain Buster, and a Phenomenal Forearm-setup, only to have the Miz walk off and lose by count-out.

Your Winner by Count-out, AJ Styles!

Backstage: Ezekiel, Elrod, John Cena, United States Champion Theory

Elias and Cena are shown backstage talking, with Ezekiel explaining Elrod is out sight-seeing. Cena tells him to always be true to himself and he leaves, but US Champion Theory walks up. He doesn't let Cena talk and criticizes him for wearing Jorts in 2022, then state's Cena has no clue who he is or what an "A-Town Down" is then attempts to take a selfie--with Cena walking off.

Face-to-Face In-Ring Segment: Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Carmella

Belair comes out to a weak pop from the now-dead crowd. We're told she and Saturday's challenger--Carmella--will have a face to face, after this word from their sponsors! After we return, we get more vignettes hyping Cena's 20th anniversary. Poor Belair is in the ring for nearly five minutes, singing her theme, before we get to her. We're shown some clips of their recent confrontation, including Carmella's sneak attack on the Raw Women's champ. Belair states she'd love for Carmella to come out as she'll say what she needs to to Carmella's face, unlike Mella. She states nobody even respects Carmella--not because she's not good, "but because Carmella doesn't respect herself." Belair praises Carmella's potential to be "great but she's so focused on her looks...that she can't even see her own potential and talent." She praises Mella for having the looks and moves but states Mella better bring "it" if she's gonna have a shot against the EST. She calls out Carmella for their face-to-face, again accusing Carmella of being insecure. Carmella comes out in a sheer black bodysuit and states she's smart, she's got beauty and brains, and the WWE Universe loves her looks. She disputes that she's insecure and states "I am the total package, baby, and I will not apologize for that. That is for damn sure!" She mentions her accolades--two-time Money in the Bank Winner, former tag champ and former two-time Women's champ. She stats she's going to take the respect she deserves, and Belair's title, Saturday "because...Mella. Is. Money." She mic-drops and leaves as Belair hoists her title up. Kevin asks Belair if she respects Carmella as a competitor, and Mella attempts a sneak attack--but Belair is ready for it and sens her out the ring!