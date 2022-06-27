WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Road Dogg On Jeff Hardy: "I Can't Do Anything For Him But Pray For Him."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 27, 2022

Road Dogg recently took to his Oh You Didn't Know? Podcast to discuss Jeff Hardy's current legal situation.

“People believe in second chances. America was built on second chances, WWE was dang sure built on second chances, and the fact is that Jeff deserves one. He’s been living hard and it’s time to stop now. He has to be ready and willing to do whatever it takes to stop living that way."

Road Dogg continued.

“I didn’t know living a different way was a possibility for me. I thought, and I say this all the time, I didn’t care which handful of pills killed me and I was wondering which one was going to do it and when. Living crazy like that, you don’t have to live like that ever again and it’s okay. I hope he realizes that now, but it’s not easy, it’s not easy to get off that vicious merry-go-round man. You’ve got to reach out and somebody’s got to pull you off kind of, that’s maybe where we’re at right now. Praying for him for sure, first and foremost. I can’t do anything for him but pray for him.”

Source: WrestlingInc.com
