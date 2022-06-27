Tony Khan Wanted To Book STARDOM Wrestlers For AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

During the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door post-media scrum, Tony Khan spoke about having wanted to use Stardom talent for the event but wasn't able to finalize the deal.

"I was interested in using Stardom, obviously they have a close relationship with New Japan, and all the wrestlers from Stardom were pretty much booked and they didn't have visas. It was a big obstacle. There is definitely potential there. Certainly, Toni is one of the hottest and rising stars in AEW since she arrived in AEW. I thought it made great sense because she's been a champion in Japan, has great experience at Stardom, and someone who has been on our TV. It was a great match we could build to. It was not a blood rivalry. It was forged in mutual respect and fought it with honor. It was a great wrestling match and it was cool. I thought Toni was the perfect choice given who was on our TV, who was pushed, and knowing that, while it would have been another challenge, in addition to many other challenges, to take people from Stardom and get them over on our TV, it would have been possible to do it, absolutely, but availability is the greatest ability of all in this business and most businesses. In this case, there was no availability. Toni, for many reasons, was a great choice and they had a great match."