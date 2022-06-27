WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jon Moxley Recalls How Bad The Relationship Between AEW and NJPW Used To Be

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 27, 2022

During the latest episode of The Sessions, Jon Moxley was a guest and spoke about the term Forbidden Door, which was the name of last night's AEW/NJPW crossover event.

“Everybody is using it, but now, it’s not ‘forbidden’ anymore because now there’s a nice little working relationship. So, the door’s not ‘forbidden.’ There are ‘forbidden doors’ but there does not exist one between AEW and New Japan.”

On the relationship between the two companies before:

“… The relationship was not good, so I was a good neutral party, I think, to help bridge the gap over the past few years because I love both and owe so much to both.”

On the benefits of that working relationship:

“To me, the benefit was not to have this big Supershow. I was saying years ago that we’ve got all these young guys and no house show schedule or whatever, and they need to get experience.”

On the benefit of sending guys to NJPW:

“I get that he’s your guy, and you pay him, and you don’t want him to get hurt, and you also probably wouldn’t want him to put over everybody in Japan, but at the same time, send him over there. Who gives a sh*t how many matches he wins and how many matches he loses?”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
