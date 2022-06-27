Jon Moxley Recalls How Bad The Relationship Between AEW and NJPW Used To Be

During the latest episode of The Sessions, Jon Moxley was a guest and spoke about the term Forbidden Door, which was the name of last night's AEW/NJPW crossover event.

“Everybody is using it, but now, it’s not ‘forbidden’ anymore because now there’s a nice little working relationship. So, the door’s not ‘forbidden.’ There are ‘forbidden doors’ but there does not exist one between AEW and New Japan.”

On the relationship between the two companies before:

“… The relationship was not good, so I was a good neutral party, I think, to help bridge the gap over the past few years because I love both and owe so much to both.”

On the benefits of that working relationship:

“To me, the benefit was not to have this big Supershow. I was saying years ago that we’ve got all these young guys and no house show schedule or whatever, and they need to get experience.”

On the benefit of sending guys to NJPW: