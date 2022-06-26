WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Claudio Castagnoli Debuts At AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 26, 2022

Claudio Castagnoli Debuts At AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

Claudio Castagnoli is All Elite.

Formerly Cesaro in WWE, the star debuted as Zack Sabre Jr's mystery opponent at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door, replacing an injured Bryan Danielson and joining the Blackpool Combat Club.

Ultimately, Claudio won the match in a successful debut. Claudio will also be taking Bryan's place in the upcoming Blood and Guts match.

Fans aren't the only ones who were happy to see Claudio have this moment: WWE's Becky Lynch tweeted out a screenshot from AEW's event featuring Claudio's debut.


