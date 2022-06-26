Claudio Castagnoli Debuts At AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

Claudio Castagnoli is All Elite.
Formerly Cesaro in WWE, the star debuted as Zack Sabre Jr's mystery opponent at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door, replacing an injured Bryan Danielson and joining the Blackpool Combat Club.
Ultimately, Claudio won the match in a successful debut. Claudio will also be taking Bryan's place in the upcoming Blood and Guts match.
Fans aren't the only ones who were happy to see Claudio have this moment: WWE's Becky Lynch tweeted out a screenshot from AEW's event featuring Claudio's debut.
June 27, 2022
