Claudio Castagnoli Debuts At AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door

Claudio Castagnoli is All Elite.

Formerly Cesaro in WWE, the star debuted as Zack Sabre Jr's mystery opponent at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door, replacing an injured Bryan Danielson and joining the Blackpool Combat Club.

Ultimately, Claudio won the match in a successful debut. Claudio will also be taking Bryan's place in the upcoming Blood and Guts match.

Fans aren't the only ones who were happy to see Claudio have this moment: WWE's Becky Lynch tweeted out a screenshot from AEW's event featuring Claudio's debut.