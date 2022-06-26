AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa Would Like to See Paige Join AEW

Current AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa recently spoke to Scott Fishman of TVInsider.com. When asked about the possibility of AEW signing former WWE Superstar Paige to a contract, Rosa had the following to say about the former WWE NXT Women's Champion and former WWE Divas Champion:

She has so much experience. She has been wrestling since a young girl. I met her mother a few years ago at an independent show. She is a wrestler’s wrestler. She would bring something different to the women’s division as a wrestler or even if we needed a general manager. If she came to our door, I think everybody will benefit from it. If anyone comes to wrestle me. I’m open to any challenge. Whoever wants a piece of me, you know where to find me. If not, I’ll send you my number right now.