Matt Hardy Thinks Too Cool Should Have Been Part Of Attitude Era's TLC Legacy

During the conversation of iconic Attitude Era tag-teams, you often hear about The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, Edge & Christian and Too Cool.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about Too Cool.

“If they would have been involved like in the TLC stuff, if they had been in the in the Ladder Matches, the Table Matches, and TLC Matches, they'd have been a lot more beloved. I think they were great. I think they were a very integral part of the tag team division at this time and they were over huge. Every night. They were one of the biggest pops. But I feel like, just the three teams, you know, myself, my brother, Edge, Christian, and the Dudleyz, that were involved in that were almost like a level above everyone else because of our TLC contributions.”

