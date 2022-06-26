WWE NXT Live Event Results (6/24/2022)

WWE NXT held a live event on July 24th from the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida.
The results are as follows:
- Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
- Wes Lee def. Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes)
- Sol Ruca & Solo Sikoa def. Tiffany Stratton & Grayson Waller
- Lash Legend came to the ring for a promo, but was confronted by Alba Fyre
- NXT Tag Team Championships: The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) (w/ Ivy Nile) (c) def. Damon Kemp & Roderick Strong
- Giovanni Vinci def. Xyon Quinn
- Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) def. Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons & Indi Hartwell
- NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) def. Cameron Grimes
