WWE NXT Live Event Results (6/24/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 26, 2022

WWE NXT held a live event on July 24th from the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, Florida.

The results are as follows:

- Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

- Wes Lee def. Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes)

- Sol Ruca & Solo Sikoa def. Tiffany Stratton & Grayson Waller

- Lash Legend came to the ring for a promo, but was confronted by Alba Fyre

- NXT Tag Team Championships: The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) (w/ Ivy Nile) (c) def. Damon Kemp & Roderick Strong

- Giovanni Vinci def. Xyon Quinn

- Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) def. Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons & Indi Hartwell

- NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) def. Cameron Grimes

Source: Fightful.com
