SHP I'd Do Anything (6/24/2022) Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 26, 2022

Sean Henderson Presents held their I'd Do Anything event on June 24th from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, NJ. The event aired on IWTV.

The results are as follows:

- Marcus Mathers def. Reid Walker

- Hardcore Match: Deklan Grant def. Chris Bradley

- Cole Radrick & Jimmy Lloyd def. Dyln McKay & Ryan Radix

- NWA Rules: Colby Corino def. Joel Bateman by referee's decision

- Death Match: Otis Cogar def. Louie Ramos

- Scramble Match: Stan Stylez def. Casey Carrington and Mouse and Nick Grande and Riley Rose and Ryan Redfield

- Austin Luke def. Steve Sanders

- Matt Demorest def. Billie Starkz

- Adonis Valerio def. Pancakes

- Death Match: Alex Colon def. Conor Claxton

Source: cagematch.net
