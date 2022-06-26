SHP I'd Do Anything (6/24/2022) Results

Sean Henderson Presents held their I'd Do Anything event on June 24th from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, NJ. The event aired on IWTV.
The results are as follows:
- Marcus Mathers def. Reid Walker
- Hardcore Match: Deklan Grant def. Chris Bradley
- Cole Radrick & Jimmy Lloyd def. Dyln McKay & Ryan Radix
- NWA Rules: Colby Corino def. Joel Bateman by referee's decision
- Death Match: Otis Cogar def. Louie Ramos
- Scramble Match: Stan Stylez def. Casey Carrington and Mouse and Nick Grande and Riley Rose and Ryan Redfield
- Austin Luke def. Steve Sanders
- Matt Demorest def. Billie Starkz
- Adonis Valerio def. Pancakes
- Death Match: Alex Colon def. Conor Claxton
