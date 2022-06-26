Miro Says He Gave Tony Khan "A Discount" On His First Contract

Miro was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about why he chose to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling.
"They wanted me to sign a long-term deal for a reason and I signed long-term for a reason [laughs]. It's a place where I can be creatively free and now the ball is in my court. My boss, Tony Khan, let me have that and said, 'Hey, go do you.' I feel that played a big role into my decision of being here. Everybody watching AEW knows that I am a world champion. I know it. I would be short-changing myself and TK, calling that I'm not that. I walk around with that mentality as well. I don't want to sit around a collect a check. I want to create and evolve and to become world champion. Before that, I'm focusing on the All-Atlantic Championship, which is going to be even bigger than the World Championship. I love this place, Tony Khan believes in me, he lets me do me and doesn't have to be involved in every single thing. I love that. I love working with him, I love the company, I loved the stacked roster, the opportunity...like 99% of these people I'm fighting now is for the first time. I love those challenges. I love every single time I step foot in the ring. Sometimes I have 30-45 seconds, but I make the most of it every single time. That's what it's all about. It's not just about having great matches or having 20-30 matches that are great. We only have so much television. It's about what you do with the 30-45 seconds you have. This is where I excel the most."
Miro continued.
"I gave Tony Khan a discount. I gave him a discount and said, 'Tony, I will sign for this money because it's the pandemic, but after that year and a half, we're coming strong.' I knew that he was signing the wrong guy. He was signing the Twitch guy. He's basing his opinions on my Twitch and that's where the whole thing with Kip started. I knew that wasn't me. That's just not who I am. I knew once the year and a half was over, I was going to show him who I am and what I'm capable of and we're going to sit down and talk like men for men's money. That's exactly what happened."
⚡ Miro Returns To AEW Dynamite In Los Angeles
Miro made a surprise return on tonight's n AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. Miro appeared as the mystery opponent for Johnny Elite, who issued [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 01, 2022 08:57PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com