Miro Says He Gave Tony Khan "A Discount" On His First Contract

Miro was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about why he chose to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling.

"They wanted me to sign a long-term deal for a reason and I signed long-term for a reason [laughs]. It's a place where I can be creatively free and now the ball is in my court. My boss, Tony Khan, let me have that and said, 'Hey, go do you.' I feel that played a big role into my decision of being here. Everybody watching AEW knows that I am a world champion. I know it. I would be short-changing myself and TK, calling that I'm not that. I walk around with that mentality as well. I don't want to sit around a collect a check. I want to create and evolve and to become world champion. Before that, I'm focusing on the All-Atlantic Championship, which is going to be even bigger than the World Championship. I love this place, Tony Khan believes in me, he lets me do me and doesn't have to be involved in every single thing. I love that. I love working with him, I love the company, I loved the stacked roster, the opportunity...like 99% of these people I'm fighting now is for the first time. I love those challenges. I love every single time I step foot in the ring. Sometimes I have 30-45 seconds, but I make the most of it every single time. That's what it's all about. It's not just about having great matches or having 20-30 matches that are great. We only have so much television. It's about what you do with the 30-45 seconds you have. This is where I excel the most."